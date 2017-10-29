TJC's Asghar's moves on in Tyler's RBC Pro Challenge qualifiers

Press Release

TYLER - Tyler Junior College standout Jasmine Asghar was slated to play the no. 1 seed in qualifying when the draw came out Saturday night. After Francesca Schiavone withdrew from the main draw, Asghar's opponent was changed to Susana Alvarez(MEX). Asghar took advantage of the opportunity and earned a 6-3 6-1 win, her first victory at the pro level in nearly two years.

"I found out literally 10 minutes before the match that I was playing her," Asghar said. "I was still pretty nervous, especially playing in front of the crowd."

Those nerves were not easily visible, as Asghar's flat, offensive style of play put her on the front foot for most of the match.

Ellie Douglas(McKinney, TX) and Chelsea Kung(Fort Worth, TX) each moved through to the second round of qualifying, putting them just two match wins from a main draw appearance.

The match of the day was also a sizable upset; Jada Robinson (Reisterstown, MD) battled past the number two seed in qualifying, world no. 307 Aleksandra Wozniak (CAN) 6-3 2-6 6-3. Robinson halted Wozniak's run of seven straight games early in the third set, and regained momentum to close out the match.

"I definitely just needed to refocus on myself, bringing up my energy and staying positive," Robinson said. "Playing the higher ranked players you have to bring your best game."



Number four seed Katerina Stewart (Miami, FL) earned a straight set win over fellow American Ashley Weinhold 6-3 6-3. Stewart was ranked as high as no. 158 in the world before spending a year in the Army. Now back concentrating full time on tennis, Stewart spoke on her time away from the sport.

"Going to the Army definitely helped my perspective on life and tennis as well," Stewart said, adding that getting back in 'tennis shape' was one of the most difficult aspects of her return. "I may have been in Army shape, but it's just a totally different world."

Sunday, October 29 -- RESULTS

Qualifying Singles - First Round

(5)Katerina Stewart (United States), def. Ashley Weinhold (United States) 6-3 6-3,

Kamilla Galieva (Russia), def. Sophie Abrams (United States) 6-1 6-2,

Amy Zhu (United States), def. Charity Johns (United States) 6-0 6-0,

(8)Amanda Rodgers (United States), def. Rhiann Newborn (United States) 7-5 6-3,

Jasmine Amber Asghar (Great Britain), def. Susana L. Alcaraz (Mexico) 6-3 6-1,

Ksenia Laskutova (Russia), def. (6)Michaela Haet (Australia) 6-2 6-2,

Idia Amen (United States), def. Maia Sosa (United States) 6-0 6-0,

Ellie Douglas (United States), def. Rachel Janssen (United States) 6-2 6-2,

Jada Robinson(United States), def. (2)Aleksandra Wozniak (Canada) 6-3 2-6 6-3,

Yuliya Lysa (Ukraine), def. Kathleen Derienzo (United States) 6-4 6-1,

Julia Vulpio (France), def. Amanda Vos (United States) 6-3 6-0,

(7)Aymet Uzcategui (VEN), def. Alexis Thoma (United States) 6-2 6-2,

(3)Ashley KRATZER (United States), def. Alexa Ryngler (United States) 6-3 6-1,

Brynn Boren(United States), def. Maria Irigoyen (Argentina) 7-5 6-4,

(5)Caitlin Whoriskey (United States), def. Angelina Gabueva (Russia) 6-4 6-3,

Chelsea Kung (United States), def. Kirsten Pierce (United States) 6-1 6-1.

ORDER OF PLAY - Monday, October 30

Stadium - 10 am Start

Jada Robinson (USA) vs Yuliya Lysa (UKR)

Jasmine Asghar (GBR) vs Brynn Boren (USA)

(4) Katerina Stewart (USA) vs Kamilla Galieva (RUS)

Court 1 - 10 am Start

Idia Amen (USA) vs (7) Aymet Uzcategui (VEN)

Chelsea Kung (USA) vs (5) Caitlin Whoriskey (USA)

Court 7 - 10 am Start

Amy Zhu (USA) vs (8) Amanda Rodgers (USA)

(3) Ashley Kratzer (USA) vs Julia Vulpio (FRA)