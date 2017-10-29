TJC's Asghar's moves on in Tyler's RBC Pro Challenge qualifiers - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

TJC's Asghar's moves on in Tyler's RBC Pro Challenge qualifiers

Press Release

TYLER - Tyler Junior College standout Jasmine Asghar was slated to play the no. 1 seed in qualifying when the draw came out Saturday night. After Francesca Schiavone withdrew from the main draw, Asghar's opponent was changed to Susana Alvarez(MEX). Asghar took advantage of the opportunity and earned a 6-3 6-1 win, her first victory at the pro level in nearly two years. 

"I found out literally 10 minutes before the match that I was playing her," Asghar said. "I was still pretty nervous, especially playing in front of the crowd." 

Those nerves were not easily visible, as Asghar's flat, offensive style of play put her on the front foot for most of the match. 

Ellie Douglas(McKinney, TX) and Chelsea Kung(Fort Worth, TX) each moved through to the second round of qualifying, putting them just two match wins from a main draw appearance. 

The match of the day was also a sizable upset; Jada Robinson (Reisterstown, MD) battled past the number two seed in qualifying, world no. 307 Aleksandra Wozniak (CAN) 6-3 2-6 6-3. Robinson halted Wozniak's run of seven straight games early in the third set, and regained momentum to close out the match.

"I definitely just needed to refocus on myself, bringing up my energy and staying positive," Robinson said. "Playing the higher ranked players you have to bring your best game." 

Number four seed Katerina Stewart (Miami, FL) earned a straight set win over fellow American Ashley Weinhold 6-3 6-3. Stewart was ranked as high as no. 158 in the world before spending a year in the Army. Now back concentrating full time on tennis, Stewart spoke on her time away from the sport. 

"Going to the Army definitely helped my perspective on life and tennis as well," Stewart said, adding that getting back in 'tennis shape' was one of the most difficult aspects of her return. "I may have been in Army shape, but it's just a totally different world." 

Sunday, October 29 -- RESULTS

Qualifying Singles - First Round

(5)Katerina Stewart (United States), def. Ashley Weinhold (United States) 6-3 6-3,

Kamilla Galieva (Russia), def. Sophie Abrams (United States) 6-1 6-2,

Amy Zhu (United States), def. Charity Johns (United States) 6-0 6-0,

(8)Amanda Rodgers (United States), def. Rhiann Newborn (United States) 7-5 6-3,

Jasmine Amber Asghar (Great Britain), def. Susana L. Alcaraz (Mexico) 6-3 6-1,

Ksenia Laskutova (Russia), def. (6)Michaela Haet (Australia)  6-2 6-2,

Idia Amen (United States), def. Maia Sosa (United States) 6-0 6-0,

Ellie Douglas (United States), def. Rachel Janssen (United States) 6-2 6-2,

Jada Robinson(United States), def. (2)Aleksandra Wozniak (Canada) 6-3 2-6 6-3,

Yuliya Lysa (Ukraine), def. Kathleen Derienzo (United States) 6-4 6-1,

Julia Vulpio (France), def. Amanda Vos (United States) 6-3 6-0,

(7)Aymet Uzcategui (VEN), def. Alexis Thoma (United States) 6-2 6-2,

(3)Ashley KRATZER (United States), def.  Alexa Ryngler (United States) 6-3 6-1,

Brynn Boren(United States), def. Maria Irigoyen (Argentina) 7-5 6-4,

(5)Caitlin Whoriskey (United States), def. Angelina Gabueva (Russia) 6-4 6-3,

Chelsea Kung (United States), def. Kirsten Pierce (United States) 6-1 6-1.

ORDER OF PLAY - Monday, October 30
Stadium - 10 am Start
Jada Robinson (USA) vs Yuliya Lysa (UKR)
Jasmine Asghar (GBR) vs Brynn Boren (USA) 
(4) Katerina Stewart (USA) vs Kamilla Galieva (RUS)
Court 1 - 10 am Start
Idia Amen (USA) vs (7) Aymet Uzcategui (VEN)
Chelsea Kung (USA) vs (5) Caitlin Whoriskey (USA)
Court 7 - 10 am Start
Amy Zhu (USA) vs (8) Amanda Rodgers (USA)
(3) Ashley Kratzer (USA) vs Julia Vulpio (FRA)
Ksenia Laskutova (RUS) vs. Ellie Douglas (USA) 

  • NewsMore>>

  • Quitman High School student killed in early morning wreck

    Quitman High School student killed in early morning wreck

    Sunday, October 29 2017 8:26 PM EDT2017-10-30 00:26:35 GMT

    The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a Sunday morning wreck that left a Wood County teenager dead.

    More >>

    The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a Sunday morning wreck that left a Wood County teenager dead.

    More >>

  • ETX cemetery removes benches, other items from gravesites

    ETX cemetery removes benches, other items from gravesites

    Saturday, October 28 2017 8:23 PM EDT2017-10-29 00:23:28 GMT
    Benches on the ground under a pavillion in front of Whitehouse Cemetery. Removed and placed there by cemetery staff. (Source: KLTV News Staff)Benches on the ground under a pavillion in front of Whitehouse Cemetery. Removed and placed there by cemetery staff. (Source: KLTV News Staff)

    Visit a loved one at the Whitehouse Cemetery, and you'll find patches in the grass where benches used to rest and the foot of grave sites. Cemetery staff removed benches and various items, and placed them under a pavilion with a letter saying they were no longer allowed, along with the number for cemetery board member Terry Hanks. 

    More >>

    Visit a loved one at the Whitehouse Cemetery, and you'll find patches in the grass where benches used to rest and the foot of grave sites. Cemetery staff removed benches and various items, and placed them under a pavilion with a letter saying they were no longer allowed, along with the number for cemetery board member Terry Hanks. 

    More >>

  • Concert on the Tyler square honors local heroes

    Concert on the Tyler square honors local heroes

    Saturday, October 28 2017 8:05 PM EDT2017-10-29 00:05:07 GMT
    Various venders came out to sell items and raffle off prizes for local heroes. (Source: KLTV News Staff)Various venders came out to sell items and raffle off prizes for local heroes. (Source: KLTV News Staff)

    This afternoon residents from the Tyler area got together to recognize local heroes. The Empowerment Community Development Corporation held an event on the Tyler square today to honor veterans, first responders, and military personnel. 

    More >>

    This afternoon residents from the Tyler area got together to recognize local heroes. The Empowerment Community Development Corporation held an event on the Tyler square today to honor veterans, first responders, and military personnel. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly