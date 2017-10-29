Large controlled burn mistaken for grass fire

Chapel Hill engines responded to the fire. The glow could be seen for several miles. (Source: KLTV)

A huge controlled burn led fire fighters in Smith County to believe there was a large grass fire at the intersection of FM 2298 and FM 850. Engines from Chapel Hill arrived to find multiple large brush piles burning.

It turns out, the property owners say they recently cleared several acres of trees to make a pasture for cattle, and they're burning off what's left. They say they were waiting for a south wind before burning.

There were a few engines on scene, and they left once they made sure the fire was being watched by the property owners.

