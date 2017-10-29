Wet Halloween plans? - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Wet Halloween plans?

Jamey Boyum has been talking with Gregg county officials about the county's continued burn ban.  They say they're still very concerned about fire danger.  Jamey has the full story in a new report at 10.

Joan Hallmark has a few ghost stories for you in tonight's Proud of East Texas.

And, Meteorologist Jessica Faith says temperatures will be warmer Monday, with sunny skies. Another cold front is on the way, and will help to produce rain for Tuesday, which could affect Halloween plans.  She'll explain fully in your new forecast at 10.
 

  • NewsMore>>

  • Quitman High School student killed in early morning wreck

    Quitman High School student killed in early morning wreck

    Sunday, October 29 2017 8:26 PM EDT2017-10-30 00:26:35 GMT

    The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a Sunday morning wreck that left a Wood County teenager dead.

    More >>

    The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a Sunday morning wreck that left a Wood County teenager dead.

    More >>

  • ETX cemetery removes benches, other items from gravesites

    ETX cemetery removes benches, other items from gravesites

    Saturday, October 28 2017 8:23 PM EDT2017-10-29 00:23:28 GMT
    Benches on the ground under a pavillion in front of Whitehouse Cemetery. Removed and placed there by cemetery staff. (Source: KLTV News Staff)Benches on the ground under a pavillion in front of Whitehouse Cemetery. Removed and placed there by cemetery staff. (Source: KLTV News Staff)

    Visit a loved one at the Whitehouse Cemetery, and you'll find patches in the grass where benches used to rest and the foot of grave sites. Cemetery staff removed benches and various items, and placed them under a pavilion with a letter saying they were no longer allowed, along with the number for cemetery board member Terry Hanks. 

    More >>

    Visit a loved one at the Whitehouse Cemetery, and you'll find patches in the grass where benches used to rest and the foot of grave sites. Cemetery staff removed benches and various items, and placed them under a pavilion with a letter saying they were no longer allowed, along with the number for cemetery board member Terry Hanks. 

    More >>

  • Concert on the Tyler square honors local heroes

    Concert on the Tyler square honors local heroes

    Saturday, October 28 2017 8:05 PM EDT2017-10-29 00:05:07 GMT
    Various venders came out to sell items and raffle off prizes for local heroes. (Source: KLTV News Staff)Various venders came out to sell items and raffle off prizes for local heroes. (Source: KLTV News Staff)

    This afternoon residents from the Tyler area got together to recognize local heroes. The Empowerment Community Development Corporation held an event on the Tyler square today to honor veterans, first responders, and military personnel. 

    More >>

    This afternoon residents from the Tyler area got together to recognize local heroes. The Empowerment Community Development Corporation held an event on the Tyler square today to honor veterans, first responders, and military personnel. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly