Quitman High School student killed in early morning wreck

By KLTV News Staff
WOOD COUNTY, TX (KLTV) -

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a Sunday morning wreck that left a Wood County teenager dead.

According to a DPS spokesperson, 18-year-old Stephen Love, of Quitman, was driving eastbound on Texas Highway 154, about nine miles east of the city. Around 7:14 a.m., his 2010 Chevy Camero left the roadway and ran into a wooded area.

Love was the only occupant in the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Weather conditions were dry and clear at the time of the wreck, according to DPS.

Administrators confirmed via Facebook that Love was a student at Quitman High School.

"Quitman ISD is saddened by the loss of one our students. Stephen Love will be missed by his classmates, teachers, coaches, and all that knew him. The district would like to extend our condolences to his family and friends."

