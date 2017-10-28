ETX cemetery removes benches, other items from gravesites

Visit a loved one at the Whitehouse Cemetery, and you'll find patches in the grass where benches used to rest and the foot of grave sites. Cemetery staff removed benches and various items, and placed them under a pavilion with a letter saying they were no longer allowed, along with the number for cemetery board member Terry Hanks.More >>
This afternoon residents from the Tyler area got together to recognize local heroes. The Empowerment Community Development Corporation held an event on the Tyler square today to honor veterans, first responders, and military personnel.More >>
Every child deserves the chance to play baseball. That’s the motto of the Miracle League of East Texas, and today that’s a motto that delivered.More >>
Around 3:30 p.m. the Longview Fire Department responded to a residential structure fire. .More >>
Henderson County Sheriff’s Office Communications Division advised Deputy Walker that Eardley had outstanding arrest warrants out of Kaufman County for possession of a controlled substance, speeding, and violating a promise to appear in court.More >>
