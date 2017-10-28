Concert on the Tyler square honors local heroes - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Concert on the Tyler square honors local heroes

By Brionna Rivers, Multimedia Journalist
Various venders came out to sell items and raffle off prizes for local heroes. (Source: KLTV News Staff) Various venders came out to sell items and raffle off prizes for local heroes. (Source: KLTV News Staff)
TYLER, TX (KLTV) -

This afternoon residents from the Tyler area got together to recognize local heroes.

The Empowerment Community Development Corporation held an event on the Tyler square today to honor veterans, first responders, and military personnel.

The event included performances, vendors and raffle prizes just for those being honored.

Bernon Rivers an Air Force veteran, attended the event and brought along an impressive collection of military figurines.

"I do this because it's for everybody,” says Rivers. “The veterans, the first responders, without those people in our lives we wouldn't be here."

Ten percent of the proceeds from today's event will go to the Clifford Harris Memorial Fund named after a local first responder who recently lost his life.

