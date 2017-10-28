Residential fire in Longview under investigation

Around 3:30 p.m. the Longview Fire Department responded to a residential structure fire.

The fire was in the 1000 block of Young Street.

Shortly after, crews were able to extinguish the flames which started in the kitchen area of the home.

The four people living in the home were able to escape unharmed, but are displaced.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.