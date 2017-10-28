Woman with outstanding warrants arrested caught with drugs

From the Henderson County Sheriff's Office:

On 10/27/2016 the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office received a call in reference to a suspicious vehicle at 149 Sunfish Drive in the Bonita Point Subdivision just east of Gun Barrel City.

Henderson County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Thomas Goodell and deputy Tell Walker arrived at the residence at approximately at 9:40 a.m. and observed the vehicle at an abandoned residence. Deputy Walker observed the vehicle to be occupied by a white female identified as Samantha Eardley.

Henderson County Sheriff’s Office Communications Division advised Deputy Walker that Eardley had outstanding arrest warrants out of Kaufman County for possession of a controlled substance, speeding, and violating a promise to appear in court. Deputy Walker placed Eardley under arrest for the outstanding warrants. During the arrest Eardley was found to be in possession of a quantity of methamphetamine and marijuana also.

Deputy Walker transported Eardley to the Henderson County Jail for the outstanding arrest warrants and also charged her with possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.

At the time of this release Eardley remained in custody at the Henderson County Jail. She has been arraigned by Henderson County Justice of the Peace Precinct 5 Belinda Brownlow. Judge Brownlow set her bail totaling $21,000.00.

