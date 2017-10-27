Trial set for man suspected of murdering family at ETX campsite

William Mitchell Hudson, suspect in mass killing of six family members in Tennessee Colony. (Source: Anderson Co. Jail)

A murder trial for a man suspected of murdering a family at an East Texas campsite is set to begin Wednesday.

Friday, Anderson County District Attorney Allyson Mitchell confirmed to the Palestine Herald that a capital murder trial for William Mitchell Hudson will begin Wednesday in Brazos County.

Hudson is charged with murdering six people on in 2016 at an Anderson County campsite.

On Friday, the district attorney said that a jury has been finalized and that she will seek the death penalty.

A family member of one of the victims told KLTV they would be traveling to attend the trial.

On Nov. 15, 2016, Nathan Kamp, 23, and Austin Kamp, 21, were murdered while on vacation with their father Thomas Kamp and his girlfriend Hannah Johnson. Johnson's 6-year-old son Kade, her father, Carl Johnson and Carl's wife, Cynthia Johnson were also on vacation with the group.

Cynthia Johnson was the only survivor.

