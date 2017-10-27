Two injured jumping from second story to escape fire

Residents at a Kilgore apartment complex awoke to heat, smoke and fire early in the morning.

A fire ripped through the Stone Ridge Apartment’s Building one at 1000 Danville Drive around 5:30 a.m. Friday.

Somehow everyone escaped, but two of them were injured jumping from a second-story window.

Patience Brooks, and a friend who didn’t want to be identified were asleep when the fire broke out.

“I woke up to smoke and fire,” Brooks’ friend said.

“I’m asleep and the fire alarm didn’t go off actually,” Brooks stated.

She said the curtains were on fire. Neighbor Julie Nash shot cell phone video of the engulfed building.

“I remember her waking me up saying, 'Patience. There’s smoke, there’s fire.' And for some reason, I guess being half asleep, I told her to put water on it,” Brooks stated.

“Fire was covering the whole front of her apartment,” her friend recalled.

“I actually woke up and looked, and I opened the door,” Brooks said.

“And the flames burst into the apartment,” her friend said.

“There was nothing but flames so we couldn’t get out that way, so we ran to the kitchen window and started screaming for help,” Brooks said.

Kylan Sanders heard someone yelling fire, went outside, saw the flames and started banging on doors. Then he looked up.

“And I saw someone coming out the window, and they were jumping. And there was another girl that came on out, and I just told her to aim for the bush, that way it would kind of cushion her fall,” Sanders said.

“I crawled out and hung on with my hands, and I just dropped,” Brooks recalled.

They both escaped, but Patience broke her foot, and her friend tore ligaments in hers.

“If it wasn’t for her I wouldn’t have gotten out. I wouldn’t have woken up,” Brooks added.

Her friend, by the way, isn’t her roommate. She just happened to be spending the night.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. There were 24 apartments in building one at Stone Ridge Apartments.

