Kilgore apartment fire under investigation

Firefighters poke through the ash to determine a cause. Photo by Jamey Boyum KLTV.

Kilgore and Longview fire departments responded to a reported fire at an apartment complex, early Friday morning.

It happened at the Stone Ridge Apartments at 1000 South Danville Road in Kilgore around 5:30 am.

We spoke with a Kilgore Fire Marshal, who said one apartment building was fully involved when they arrived on scene.

Some residents in building one were awakened by smoke, like Kelly Kincaid.

“It was just huge. I mean by the time I actually got out smoke was everywhere,” Kincaid said.

Next door resident Julie Nash, shot cell phone video of the fire before emergency responders arrived. When they got there, Kilgore Fire Marshal Brandon Bigos says they called for backup.

“They had to call in Longview Fire Department with their ladder truck to have access to an overhead view for the roof,” Bigos said.

He said it was a hot, long burning fire.

“It was a common attic, and of course it moved along the roof in the attic,” Bigos stated.

Residents Bigos spoke with had conflicting stories about smoke alarms.

“A couple of them did hear smoke detectors, some of them didn’t,” Bigos revealed.

But residents who woke up, police and fire were shouting and banging on doors to make sure people got out. There were injuries during the evacuation.

“I have a report of just two that went to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries,” Bigos relayed.

Two women jumped out a second story window and were treated and released from a hospital. The wind-driven fire was brought under control and eventually put out.

“The Kilgore Police Department got the ETCOG bus and we got a church; Forest Home Baptist Church, that took the residents in,” Bigos said.

Many displaced residents returned for personal belongings which firefighters retrieved when it was deemed safe.

Most of the fire damage was on the second story. Apartments below received smoke and water damage.

Fire Marshal Bigos spent much of the day on scene trying to find the origin of the fire. He says he has many interviews to conduct before determining the cause of the blaze.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved