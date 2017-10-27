Here's your Red Zone Friday night lights forecast

A very chilly evening is forecast for the RED ZONE. Temperatures will be very chilly. Temperatures should drop quickly tonight. Some of the northern counties may see temps drop into the upper 30s before the games are over...maybe even cooler. A few showers will be possible early in the games, ending by halftime.
