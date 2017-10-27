Snapshot Day outlook becoming clearer

The outlook for the next few years ahead of district realignment in February is becoming clear.

Known as Snapshot Day, all schools across the state have sent their enrollment numbers to the UIL...the next step, the UIL is set to release new cutoff numbers in the weeks to come, and we'll know what programs are staying put in their current classification or making a move.

For instance, and this is just based on projection. but John Tyler turned in an enrollment of 2,153...according to texasfootball.com, that falls in the class 5a division 1 status for 2018 to 2020. Again, nothing official until the UIL releases the cutoff, but the Lions could be going down to 5a.



