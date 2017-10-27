Texas cranberry pomegranate salsa by Bear Creek Smokehouse

Robbie Shoults with Bear Creek Smokehouse in Marshall brings us a recipe today for a salsa you can make all fall and winter....as long as you can find beautiful fresh cranberries in your grocery store.
Texas cranberry pomegranate salsa
12 ounce bag fresh cranberries
2/3 cup honey
juice of one pomegranate
juice of one lime
pinch of salt
1 cup fresh chopped cilantro
4 green onions, chopped
2 jalapenos, chopped
1 block of cream cheese
chili powder
Directions:
Place cranberries, honey, both juices and salt in a food processor, and pulse until finely chopped.
Add cilantro, green onions, and jalapenos.
Refrigerate several hours to overnight.
Put cream cheese on a plate, and dust with chili powder. Then add salsa and serve with crackers and chips.
Also fabulous on a turkey sandwich!
