Texas cranberry pomegranate salsa by Bear Creek Smokehouse

Robbie Shoults with Bear Creek Smokehouse in Marshall brings us a recipe today for a salsa you can make all fall and winter....as long as you can find beautiful fresh cranberries in your grocery store.



Texas cranberry pomegranate salsa



12 ounce bag fresh cranberries

2/3 cup honey

juice of one pomegranate

juice of one lime

pinch of salt

1 cup fresh chopped cilantro

4 green onions, chopped

2 jalapenos, chopped

1 block of cream cheese

chili powder



Directions:



Place cranberries, honey, both juices and salt in a food processor, and pulse until finely chopped.

Add cilantro, green onions, and jalapenos.

Refrigerate several hours to overnight.



Put cream cheese on a plate, and dust with chili powder. Then add salsa and serve with crackers and chips.



Also fabulous on a turkey sandwich!



