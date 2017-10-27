DPS on scene of one-vehicle crash on I-20 in Smith County

DPS confirms that troopers are on scene of a one-vehicle wreck on I-20.
The wreck occurred near mile mark 559 in Smith County.
There are unknown injuries at this time.
DPS is urging motorists to use caution in this area and seek alternative routes if possible.
Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.
105 West Ferguson Street
Tyler, TX 75702
(903) 597-5588
publicfile@kltv.com
(903) 597-5588EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.