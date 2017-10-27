DPS on scene of one-vehicle crash on I-20 in Smith County - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

DPS on scene of one-vehicle crash on I-20 in Smith County

SMITH COUNTY, TX (KLTV) -

DPS confirms that troopers are on scene of a one-vehicle wreck on I-20.

The wreck occurred near mile mark 559 in Smith County.

There are unknown injuries at this time. 

DPS is urging motorists to use caution in this area and seek alternative routes if possible.

