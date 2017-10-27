Smith County constable begins serving federal prison sentence

A Smith County constable is now behind bars in a federal prison.

Precinct 1 Constable Henry Jackson was booked into the Federal Correctional Institute in Seagoville just before his 2 p.m. deadline. Jackson is serving a 6-month sentence after pleading guilty to four counts of willful failure to file a federal income tax return. Jackson owed more than $160,000 and was ordered to pay restitution, the majority of which his attorney said has been repaid.

Earlier this month, Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran called on Jackson to resign or waive his taxpayer-funded salary. Jackson refused, Moran said.

Smith County officials said today that they have not received a resignation letter from Jackson.

Moran’s request was made first privately, then publicly in a letter released to media. There are currently no mechanisms available to remove an elected county official from office.

The status of Jackson’s peace officer licenses is still on hold pending a decision by the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement.

Jackson was first elected in 1999, and his current term ends in December 2020. At that time, he will be able to run for re-election if he chooses.

Smith County officials say others in the Precinct 1 office will cover Jackson’s duties while he is incarcerated.

Seagoville is a male-only, low-security prison 11 miles southeast of downtown Dallas.

