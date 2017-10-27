Marshall man faces life in prison for intent to distribute meth

A Marshall man faces up to life in prison on meth charges following a grand jury indictment.

Delon Jermaine Perkins, 26, is charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. He is currently being held in the Gregg County Jail on a US Marshall Detainer.

According to the text of the indictment, Perkins distributed 50 grams of meth on Sept. 9, 2016. He faces up to life in prison on the charge.

Perkins was booked into the Gregg County Jail on Thursday. He was indicted on the charge on Oct. 18 and the indictment was unsealed on Thursday.

He is set for a detention hearing on Tuesday.

