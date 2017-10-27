Federal grand jury indicts Longview man on intent to distribute cocaine

A federal grand jury has indicted a Longview man accused of distributing 28 grams of crack cocaine.

Joey Deshun Hymes, 39, is charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine. He faces up to 40 years in prison on the charge.

According to the text of the indictment, Hymes distributed 28 grams of cocaine on Dec. 20, 2016.

Hymes was booked into the Gregg County Jail on Thursday. He was indicted on the charge on Oct. 18 and the indictment was unsealed on Thursday.

He is scheduled for a detention hearing on Oct. 31 in the federal courthouse in Tyler. Hymes remains in the Gregg County Jail on a U.S. Marshall detainer. No bond has been set.