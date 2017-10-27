Week 9 High School Football - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Week 9 High School Football

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) -

Here are the Red Zone week 8 football games across East Texas.

Class 6A

Longview @ John Tyler

Tyler Lee @ Rockwall

Oak Ridge @ Lufkin

Class 5A

Marshall @ Hallsville

Pine Tree-Bye

Sulphur Springs @ Mount Pleasant

Nacogdoches @ Whitehouse

Lindale @ Corsicana

Jacksonville @ Ennis

Class 4A

Van-Bye

Terrell @ Brownsboro

Crandall @ Athens

Bullard @ Carthage

Center @ Henderson

Kilgore- Bye

Palestine @ Chapel Hill

Dallas Roosevelt @ Canton

Wills Point @ Emory Rains

Spring Hill @ Gilmer

Gladewater @ Atlanta

Pleasant Grove @ Pittsburg

Diboll- Bye

Rusk @ Huntington

Jasper @ Tatum

Class 3A

Mount Vernon @ Quitman

Commerce @ Winnsboro

Grand Saline @ Mineola

Redwater @ White Oak

Sabine @ Jefferson

Hughes Springs @ New Boston

West @ Malakoff

Westwood @ Eustace

Elkhart @ Whitney

Queen City @ Daingerfield

New Diana @ Ore City

Como-Pickton @ Edgewood

Alba Golden @ Harmony

Lone Oak @ Winona

Arp @ Troup

Elysian Fields @ Beckville

Waskom @ West Rusk

Harleton- Bye

Crockett @ Frankston

Hemphill @ Garrison

Newton @ Corrigan

Class 2A

Linden-Kildare @ James Bowie

Union Grove @ Big Sandy

Hawkins @ Cross Roads

Kerens @ Cayuga

San Augustine @ Alto

Shelbyville @ Cushing

Carlisle @ Joaquin

Lovelady @ Centerville

West Sabine @ Groveton

Tenaha @ Grapeland

Timpson @ Overton

Mount Enterprise @ Wortham

Class 1A

Johnson County Sports Academy @ King’s Academy

High Island @ Chester

Apple Springs @ Union Hill

Leverett’s Chapel- Bye

Tapps

Brook Hill @ Dallas Christian

Prince of Peace @ Grace

Bishop Gorman @ Trinity Christian

All Saints-Bye

Powered by Frankly