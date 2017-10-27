VIDEO: Apartment fire contained to one building, some injured after jumping from second story

The Kilgore Police Department says some people were injured in this morning's fire after jumping from their second story apartments.

The Kilgore Fire Department responded to a large fire at an apartment complex Friday morning.

According to the Kilgore emergency dispatch, the blaze started at the Stoneridge Apartment Complex in the 1000 block of Danville Road, south of Stone Road just before daybreak.

One of the apartment buildings is completely destroyed and crews have turned off power to other buildings in the complex as they fight the fire.

Kilgore Police posted on their Facebook page that there were some injuries after residents were forced to jump from their second story apartments. Thankfully no one was more seriously injured.

Kilgore police say the fire was contained to one building, which houses 8 units.

KFD remains on the scene this morning putting out hot spots. As it cools the Fire Marshall's Office will begin their investigation into the origin of the fire.

Displaced residents were taken to Forest Home Baptist Church to await the Red Cross.

All three KFD stations responded to the fire along with two trucks from Longview and Sabine.

KLTV has a crew at the scene and will bring you more information as it becomes available.

