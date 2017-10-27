VIDEO: Apartment fire contained to one building, some injured after jumping from second story

The Kilgore Fire Department is responding to a large fire at an apartment complex Friday morning.More >>
The Kilgore Fire Department is responding to a large fire at an apartment complex Friday morning.More >>
Here are the Red Zone week 8 football games across East Texas.More >>
Here are the Red Zone week 8 football games across East Texas.More >>
The oilmen wail, along the trail, deep in the heartburn of Texas.More >>
The oilmen wail, along the trail, deep in the heartburn of Texas.More >>
An East Texas constable is due to begin serving time in federal prison on Friday. Smith County Precinct One constable Henry Jackson was sentenced to prison on four misdemeanor counts of failing to pay income taxes.More >>
An East Texas constable is due to begin serving time in federal prison on Friday. Smith County Precinct One constable Henry Jackson was sentenced to prison on four misdemeanor counts of failing to pay income taxes.More >>
This guy used to be one of Troy Aikman's main targets in the 1990's and helped the Cowboys win three Super Bowls. Former tight end Jay Novacek paid a visit to Tyler Thursday night. Novacek is a spokesman for Heritage Land Bank and the five-time Pro Bowler was on hand to sign autographs and answer any questions East Texans might have about farming and agriculture.More >>
This guy used to be one of Troy Aikman's main targets in the 1990's and helped the Cowboys win three Super Bowls. Former tight end Jay Novacek paid a visit to Tyler Thursday night. Novacek is a spokesman for Heritage Land Bank and the five-time Pro Bowler was on hand to sign autographs and answer any questions East Texans might have about farming and agriculture.More >>