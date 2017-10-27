Crews on scene of large fire at Kilgore apartment complex

The Kilgore Fire Department is responding to a large fire at an apartment complex Friday morning.

According to the Kilgore emergency dispatch, the blaze is at the Stoneridge Apartment Complex in the 1000 block of Danville Road, south of Stone Road.

There are no details on the fire at this time. KLTV has a crew heading to the scene and will have more information shortly.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.