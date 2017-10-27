Friday's Weather: Partly cloudy with gusty winds 15-25 mph. Temps in the upper 50s to 60 degrees

Happy Friday, East Texas! A cool start to the day, and for many East Texans, temperatures will not make it out of the 50s today. A cold front will swing through East Texas this morning. Expect partly cloudy skies today. Winds will be very gusty, moving in from the north at 15-25 mph. Many East Texas counties are under Lake Wind Advisories until 7 pm. The cooler air from the cold front will be very effective in providing cooler temperatures today. Highs will make it in the upper 50s, near 60 degrees. Overnight lows will fall into the mid-30s...brrr!

Sunshine returns for the weekend, and temperatures will be on the rise going into the next work week. Monday, highs return into the 70s with sunshine. A cold front will come towards East Texas Tuesday, but not make it all the way through. It will become stationary Wednesday. Rain chances return Tuesday with mostly cloudy skies. Wednesday and Thursday will also be mostly cloudy with a small rain chance, and highs near 70 degrees.

