Smith Co. constable to begin prison term for federal tax charges

An East Texas constable is due to begin serving time in federal prison on Friday.



Smith County Precinct One constable Henry Jackson was sentenced to prison on four misdemeanor counts of failing to pay income taxes.



He's due to report to Seagoville Unit near Dallas, where he'll be incarcerated for up to six months. Upon exit, Jackson faces supervised release.

Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran has called for Jackson's resignation, but says Jackson told him he has no plans to leave his post.

Jackson's current term in office runs through 2020. He will draw his full paycheck while behind bars.



