Jay Novacek comes to Tyler

Last year Alto went 7 and 4 and lost in the first round of the playoffs. Not bad, just so-so. But that's not what the Yellowjackets are used too. Since 2006, the program has won two state titles, and racked up five double-digit win campaigns, while never losing more than four games in a season. So when I tell you the Class 2A power is 2 and 5 so far in 2017, yeah it is like what in the world is going on.