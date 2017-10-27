Tyler Lee to be featured on FSSW

This guy used to be one of Troy Aikman's main targets in the 1990's and helped the Cowboys win three Super Bowls. Former tight end Jay Novacek paid a visit to Tyler Thursday night. Novacek is a spokesman for Heritage Land Bank and the five-time Pro Bowler was on hand to sign autographs and answer any questions East Texans might have about farming and agriculture.More >>
Nothing beats the Red Zone and our Game of the Week coverage with Access, Band, extended highlights, and post game reaction. But this is pretty cool. Tyler lee will be featured on Fox Sports Southwest Friday night when it takes on Rockwall in the DQ Big Game of the Week.More >>
Last year Alto went 7 and 4 and lost in the first round of the playoffs. Not bad, just so-so. But that's not what the Yellowjackets are used too. Since 2006, the program has won two state titles, and racked up five double-digit win campaigns, while never losing more than four games in a season. So when I tell you the Class 2A power is 2 and 5 so far in 2017, yeah it is like what in the world is going on.More >>
