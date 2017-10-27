Tyler Lee to be featured on FSSW

Nothing beats the Red Zone and our Game of the Week coverage with Access, Band, extended highlights, and post game reaction.



But this is pretty cool. Tyler lee will be featured on Fox Sports Southwest Friday night when it takes on Rockwall in the DQ Big Game of the Week.



The network came to the Rose City Thursday and the Red Raiders will appear on High School Scoreboard Live.

It's a big game for Lee, who picked up its first District 11-6A win last week over Mesquite. The Red Raiders and Yellowjackers are

both 1-3 in league play.



