East Texas Oilmen's Chili Cook-off hits downtown Kilgore

The 25th East Texas Oilmen's Chili Cook-off hit downtown Kilgore Thursday. Oil workers from all over East Texas competed four categories, and the winners were announced as the afternoon closed.

Here are the winners, according to the East Texas Oilmen's Chili Cook-off Facebook page:

Top 5 Chilis

1st place: KK Mobbs Construction

2nd place: FloQuip, Inc.

3rd place: Arkos Field Services

4th place: Southern Transport, LLC

5th place: United Rentals

People's Choice

1st place: Geonix

2nd place: Setpoint Integrated Solutions

3rd place: Southern Transport

Best in Show

1st place: General Dynamics

2nd place: Oil States Energy Services

3rd place: Enerflex Energy Solutions

Showmanship:

1st place: Arpco Valve & Controls

2nd place: P & W Sales

3rd place: Momentum Pressure Control

