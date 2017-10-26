East Texas Oilmen's Chili Cook-off hits downtown Kilgore - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

East Texas Oilmen's Chili Cook-off hits downtown Kilgore

By Doug Murray, Multi-Media Journalist
KILGORE, TX (KLTV) -

The 25th East Texas Oilmen's Chili Cook-off hit downtown Kilgore Thursday. Oil workers from all over East Texas competed four categories, and the winners were announced as the afternoon closed.

Here are the winners, according to the East Texas Oilmen's Chili Cook-off Facebook page:

Top 5 Chilis

1st place: KK Mobbs Construction
2nd place: FloQuip, Inc.
3rd place: Arkos Field Services
4th place: Southern Transport, LLC
5th place: United Rentals

People's Choice 
1st place: Geonix
2nd place: Setpoint Integrated Solutions
3rd place: Southern Transport

Best in Show
1st place: General Dynamics 
2nd place: Oil States Energy Services 
3rd place: Enerflex Energy Solutions

Showmanship:
1st place: Arpco Valve & Controls
2nd place: P & W Sales
3rd place: Momentum Pressure Control

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved. 

