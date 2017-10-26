69,000 JFK records from CIA have now been released in full - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

69,000 JFK records from CIA have now been released in full

By Stephanie Frazier, Digital Content Producer
WASHINGTON (AP) - The CIA says more than 69,000 of the more than 87,000 CIA records pertaining to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy have already been released in full. Many of the records contain multiple pages. In a statement Thursday evening, the agency said none of the 18,000 remaining records will be withheld in full.

You can look through the files at the National Archives website

More details: JFK records expected to reignite speculation

