4 arrested in Anderson County for public lewdness at city park

Four men have been arrested and charge in Anderson County for indecent exposure and public lewdness stemming from actions at a city park.

Charles Bryan Andrews, 50, of Palestine was arrested on Oct. 5. He is charged with indecent exposure and resisting arrest.

Randy Watkins, 68, of Montalba, was arrested on Oct. 6 for indecent exposure.

Joseph Velazquez, 64, of Palestine, was arrested on Oct. 25 on an arrest warrant for public lewdness.

Stephen Tremayne Warren, 41, of Palestine, was arrested on Oct. 25 on an arrest warrant for public lewdness.

The Palestine Police Department says investigators received complaints from the city's Community Services department at Upper and Lower Lake Park. Throughout the month of October, detectives investigated the area and obtained evidence from several males that were "using the park for lewd acts," according to police.

The investigation is still ongoing. Police say additional arrests are possible.

Any person that has additional information on this case is encouraged to contact the Palestine Police Department at 903-729-2254. One may also submit information anonymously by texting PALPD plus the information to 847411.

