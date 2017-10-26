Oh deer: Video of fallow deer goes viral

A video of a rare deer on the run has gone viral on Facebook.

A woman in Longview captured the fallow deer on video. Facebook user Carla Peoples of Longview posted the video to her page, and so far it has received over 500 shares and over 150 reactions.

Peoples says she did not expect the video to go viral.

She stated that the video of the fallow deer had 202 views before she went to bed and over 12,000 views the next morning.

"First locals shared it, then hunters, and then it went crazy," said Carla Peoples.

She has received Facebook messages about the deer from people outside of East Texas, including messages from Alaska and Hawaii.

The fallow deer is not native to the United States. Fallow deer are native to western Eurasia.

She spotted the rare deer on the Loop 281 (FM1845).

The look of the deer was so peculiar to Carla Peoples that she had to record it.

Peoples expressed, "It was like a dream! The rack on the deer was gigantic!"

Supposedly, the fallow deer belongs to a farm.

It has not been captured, but the Longview game warden is pursuing it.

