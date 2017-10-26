Fire spreads closer to homes on Tryon Road in Longview

Afire is threatening homes in an area along Williams Road off of Alpine, just north of Longview, Longview fire officials say.

It is in a wooded area, Josh Tubb with Gregg County Sheriff's Office says.

He adds that homes are being evacuated as a precaution, from Tryon to FM 2208. Fire has also spread to homes behind Tryon Road.

Traffic is not being allowed on Williams Road at this time, and Tubb says that everone should avoid the area so emergency vehicles can get the fire under control as quickly and safely as possible.

This is a developing story. Stay with KLTV and KLTV.com for updates.

