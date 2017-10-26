Fire north of Longview contained, scene to be cleared soon

A fire was threatening homes in an area along Williams Road off of Alpine, just north of Longview on Thursday afternoon, but officials say it is now contained.

The fire was in a wooded area, Josh Tubb with Gregg County Sheriff's Office says.

He adds that homes were evacuated as a precaution, from Tryon to FM 2208. Fire had also spread to homes behind Tryon Road.

Traffic was not allowed on Williams Road during the height of the fire, and Tubb asked that everyone avoid the area so emergency vehicles could get the fire under control as quickly and safely as possible.

Tubb said that as of 8:30 p.m, the scene was a short time away from being cleared by firefighters.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.