Tyler man gets 8 years for failed robbery of game store

A judge has sentenced a Tyler man to eight years in prison in connection to an attempted game store robbery in Athens in March of 2016.

Troy Douglas Horton, 19, had pleaded guilty on the charge on Aug. 21.

Judge Dan Moore issued the sentence Thursday afternoon, according to District Attorney Mark Hall.

Horton, Leroy Horton III, 20, of Tyler, and two juveniles tried to rob Game X Change, located at 1111 East Tyler Street.

One of the four pulled a handgun and ordered the clerk and customers to the floor, then demanded money from the cash register, according to a previous report.

One of the customers, an off-duty Kerens police officer, tried to stop the robbery and fired several shots at the suspects. The officer shot the two juveniles, one in the side and the other in the arm

The officer detained the suspects until the Athens Police Department arrived at the store.

Leroy Horton pleaded guilty to the charge on Sept. 11 and accepted a 12-year prison sentence.

Hall said Leroy Horton was the one who pulled the gun on the clerk.

Hall said the off-duty officer has been cleared of any charges following a Texas Rangers investigation.

RELATED: Teen suspects shot in Athens game store hold-up

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.