Homecoming dance goes viral for AZ high school dance team

You're off to see the Wizard, the wonderful Wizard of Oz, thanks to an Arizona high school's dance team.

Their homecoming performance has quickly gone viral ... receiving almost two million views on Youtube.

The dance team at Walden Grove High School in Sahuarita is getting national attention for their incredible rendition of The Wizard of Oz courtside.

Kristi Lopez is the dance teacher at Walden Grove High. She’s been teaching dance for seven years at the school. Lopez says every year her team performs at the homecoming assembly.

So how does it all come together?

The student council comes up with an assembly theme for homecoming and brings it to Lopez and she creates the magic. Lopez, her assistant, the 18 kids on the dance team, and the 180 students in the dance program then bring the steps to life.

“These kids have never danced before, so when I get them at 14, I’m playing catch up. They put in a lot of effort and work, endless amount of hours,” Lopez says.

Lopez says it takes about three to four weeks for her students to learn the dance and put it all together. The team not only performs for the school but they also compete across the state. The team comes up with a new dance every month.

Walden Grove High even received some national recognition this morning on ABC.

“This morning, the team was featured on Kelly and Ryan. Ryan said he wanted them to come on the show and dance with Kelly,” Lopez says.

The dance team has their own YouTube page where all of their previous homecoming performances and state competitions are posted. The team has also brought to life “Alice in Wonderland,” “Peter Pan,” and “Pixar” for their peers.

Lopez says she’s so excited that her team has received the recognition they deserve.

“I feel like I’m still in shock because, you know, I didn’t become a teacher for these purposes, I’m shocked, I’m overwhelmed, I’m grateful they’re getting the exposure. They work so hard," she says.

