For nearly 50 years this Longview couple has supported the Lobos

A Longview couple has been season ticket holders to the Lobo games since 1968.

The Mackey's grew up in Big Sandy but moved to Longview in 1954. Their children attended school in Longview, and that initiated their attendance to the games.

In 1967, they had a hard time buying tickets to the playoff game, and to avoid that problem they bought season tickets in 1968 and every year after.

The couple stated that in the past they attended every game, but now they attend all the home games.

They even know their seat number by heart: Section F, Row 8, Seat numbers 2 and 3.

Mr. Mackey declared, "I've always enjoyed watching them."

