Tyler ISD holds groundbreaking ceremonies for John Tyler, Robert E. Lee renovations

This morning the Tyler Independent School District held groundbreaking ceremonies for renovations at John Tyler and Robert E Lee High Schools.

The renovations follow a $198 million bond election which passed in May.

Tyler ISD Superintendent Dr. Marty Crawford said today “is an exciting day. Certainly, we are humbled by the experience our taxpayers have given us. They backed us last May with 83% for and 17% against (the bond), so we will do the right thing and make sure we are good stewards of their tax dollars and constructing great schools that are going to be here for 75 to 100 years”.

Construction is expected to begin on both campuses next month.

According to Dr. Crawford, they hope to begin using the new buildings around Christmas of 2020, or the Summer of 2021 at the latest.

