Yocelin Gallardo joined KLTV news team as a multimedia journalist and GMET weekend anchor in October 2017.

Before she arrived in East Texas, she spent a little more than two years in Laredo, TX as a multimedia journalist.

While reporting in South Texas she covered President Donald Trump’s visit to the border, a South Texas mayor’s lawsuit against Senate Bill 4, and a 2017 fatal human smuggling case in San Antonio.

Yocelin is from Fresno, California where she attended California State University of Fresno. She graduated with a BA in Mass Communications and Journalism with emphases in Broadcast Journalism, and Public Relations. While attending college she was a digital reporter for the student-run newspaper and interned at the local news stations.

In her spare time, you can catch Yocelin obsessing over TV shows, searching for the best taco shop and attempting to learn how to cook. She also loves to travel and goes back California as often as she can to see her family.

To pass along any story ideas, reach out to her at Yocelin at ygallardo@kltv.com. You can also follow her on Twitter @yocelingallardo.