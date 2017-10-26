VIDEO: Suspect robs Marshall store at gun point, threatens to shoot clerk

Video of an aggravated robbery shows a suspect demanding money and threatening to shoot a clerk at a Marshall convenience store.

Mobile users click here to view the surveillance video.

Marshall Police Department is asking for help finding the suspect in the case.

On Thursday, MPD released video of the incident, which occurred about 10 p.m. Oct. 24 at the Food Fast convenience store in the 500 block of East End Boulevard. In the video, the suspect can be heard telling the clerk to hurry.

"Do you want me to shoot you? Hurry up," the suspect - identified as Dandre Torrez Dunn, 24 - says to the clerk.

Police say Dunn displayed a handgun and demanded cash from the store clerk. He then fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.

A warrant has been issued for Dunn charging him with one count of aggravated robbery and police are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to call the department at 903-935-4575 or Marshall/Harrison County Crime Stoppers at 903-935-9969.

