Update: Police arrest suspect who robbed Marshall store at gun point

The suspect who robbed a Marshall convenience store at gunpoint has been captured, according to police.

Dandre Torrez Dunn was taken into custody this afternoon in Longview by officers with the Longview Police Department.

Video released by Marshall police today shows the suspect demanding money and threatening to shoot a clerk at a Marshall convenience store.

Mobile users click here to view the surveillance video.

The incident occurred about 10 p.m. Oct. 24 at the Food Fast convenience store in the 500 block of East End Boulevard. In the video, the suspect can be heard telling the clerk to hurry.

"Do you want me to shoot you? Hurry up," the suspect - identified as Dandre Torrez Dunn, 24 - says to the clerk.

Police say Dunn displayed a handgun and demanded cash from the store clerk. He then fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Dunn was booked into the Gregg County Jail Thursday afternoon.

