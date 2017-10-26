Ned E. Williams Elementary plants seeds of knowledge in 4th graders

Ned E. Williams Elementary 4th graders are growing pumpkins in their new garden.

The garden is apart of the science curriculum.

The children work together planting seeds in the garden beds and maintaining the garden.

Gail Stephens, a 4th-grade teacher at Ned E. Williams Elementary, stated: "they get the opportunity to work on a real-world project.”

Teachers and students have been dedicated to their garden for about 4 weeks.

The students are excited to see their hard work come to harvest.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All Rights Reserved.