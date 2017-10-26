Arp Police Department issues statement on counselor accused of sexual assault of a child

According to Longview fire officials, a fire is threatening homes in an area along Williams Road, just north of Longview.More >>
A judge has sentenced a Tyler man to eight years in prison in connection to an attempted game store robbery in Athens in March of 2016.More >>
The Marshall Police Department is asking the public to assist in locating an aggravated robbery suspect.More >>
An Arp Elementary school counselor has been arrested for an improper relationship with a student.More >>
At approximately 4:15 on October 11, 2017, AHS principal, Shannon Arrington, contacted me about allegations two parents and a student reported to him after school about an improper interaction between the student and an employee.More >>
