ARP ISD issues statement on counselor accused of sexual assault of child

Longview residents who love walking or biking will soon have new routes to travel after the city received a $3,028,235 grant.
An Arp Elementary school counselor has been arrested for an improper relationship with a student.
At approximately 4:15 on October 11, 2017, AHS principal, Shannon Arrington, contacted me about allegations two parents and a student reported to him after school about an improper interaction between the student and an employee.
Last year Alto went 7 and 4 and lost in the first round of the playoffs. Not bad, just so-so. But that's not what the Yellowjackets are used too. Since 2006, the program has won two state titles, and racked up five double-digit win campaigns, while never losing more than four games in a season. So when I tell you the Class 2A power is 2 and 5 so far in 2017, yeah it is like what in the world is going on.
Two repaired roads diverged in the City of Tyler... and I took the one with the seal coat.
