Thursday's Weather: Warm and breezy. High temperatures in the lower 80s

Good Thursday morning, East Texas! A cool start with clear skies this morning. Sunny and breezy this afternoon. Winds will gust to 20-25 mph and high temperatures will reach the lower 80s. A cold front arrives early tomorrow morning. There's a slight chance for a few showers along the cold front, mostly for Deep East Texas. Behind the front, north winds will be blustery, gusting to 30-35 mph and temperatures will struggle to reach 60 degrees by afternoon. That means cold conditions for the Friday night football games. Expect temperatures to be in the 40s for game time. As winds calm overnight, temperatures will drop quickly into the mid 30s by early Saturday morning. Mostly sunny with less wind for the weekend. High temperatures will stay in the lower to mid 60s for both Saturday and Sunday afternoons. A quick warm up on Monday before another cold front arrives Tuesday. This means a chance for rain for your Halloween trick-or-treating forecast and another shot of cooler air by midweek.

