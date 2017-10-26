Alto hoping win over Carlisle brings much needed spark

Last year Alto went 7 and 4 and lost in the first round of the playoffs. Not bad, just so-so. But that's not what the Yellowjackets are used too.



Since 2006, the program has won two state titles, and racked up five double-digit win campaigns, while never losing more than four games in a season.

So when I tell you the Class 2A power is 2 and 5 so far in 2017, yeah it is like what in the world is going on. Going into last Friday, Alto had lost four games in a row and already racked up its most "L's" in one season since 2002. But I had a hunch.

Maybe I should go buy a lottery ticket. But for real, despite a tough campaign up to this point, the Yellowjackets showed fight and indeed knocked

off then undefeated Carlisle to earn a confidence building win.



Now at 1-1 n district play, Alto is picking up steam at the right time. And the Jackets are also learning from their past mistakes. Four of five this year have been by two scores or less. Friday's victory over the Indians was by three points. Alto scored with 50 seconds to go and found a way to win a contest that featured five lead changes in the fourth quarter.

A no doubter, head coach Paul Gould and company received the Red Zone game ball for week 8. But the celebration is over because undefeated and ranked San Augustine is next up in what's a loaded District 11-2A Division I.

