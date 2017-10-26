Alto hoping win over Carlisle brings much needed spark

Last year Alto went 7 and 4 and lost in the first round of the playoffs. Not bad, just so-so. But that's not what the Yellowjackets are used too. Since 2006, the program has won two state titles, and racked up five double-digit win campaigns, while never losing more than four games in a season. So when I tell you the Class 2A power is 2 and 5 so far in 2017, yeah it is like what in the world is going on.More >>
The similarities between Longview and John Tyler are striking and the rivals are set to meet for the 91st time on Friday night at Rose Stadium. An easy decision, the key District 11-6A matchup is our Red Zone game of the week.More >>
