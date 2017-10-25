Tyler's average pavement condition comes in on upper end of 'fair'

For roads in need of more intense repair, the city coats the road with hot oil then pours a fresh layer of rocks on top. This is called seal coating and prevents water from leaking into the pavement. (Source: KLTV)

The City of Tyler commissioned a pavement condition study late last year, and on Wednesday the data was presented to city council.

The data was presented on a scale called the Pavement Condition Index, PCI for short, and it's a zero to 100 scale. It compiles distress type, distress quantity and distress severity to come up with the score.

According to the city's consultant, Dynatest, Tyler's average comes in at a 77 on that scale.

"The more data points we have, the more we know how our streets are deteriorating," Adrienne Leach with the city said.

The data says that 93 percent of roads in Tyler are driveable and can be maintained through the city's regular maintenance schedule. But seven percent of city roads need more immediate care.

It was recommended that the city raise its overlay budget from $3 million a year to $3.5 million a year, but no official move has been made to do that yet.

