MuttNation Foundation opens pet adoption center in Lindale

One of the biggest country music stars has opened a pet adoption center in Lindale that is a first-of-its-kind.

The MuttNation Foundation, which was founded by Miranda Lambert and her mother Beverly Lambert, held a grand opening Wednesday for MuttNation Station. This center offers other nonprofits a renovated house as a facility to host adoption days.

The project came together with help from The Cannery Lindale, who donated the home, and Tyler Junior College.

“We are going to start reaching out to shelters who would want to host their adoption days here,” said Beverly Lambert, the co-founder of MuttNation Foundation.

“I think we will have more offers than we can take but we are happy to start the process.”

The MuttNation Station will continue a partnership with TJC vet tech program.

