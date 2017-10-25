Amazon launches in-home delivery

With the holidays approaching, it won't be long before we see an increase in package deliveries to front doors.

If you are one that worries about the possibility of your purchase being stolen, Amazon might just have a solution for you, it’s called Amazon Key.

Amazon's new cloud cam and smart lock allows Prime members' packages to be dropped off inside their home.

Some East Texans have their doubts about the new service.

“I barely let my own family inside my house, let alone someone I don't know,” said Emileigh Hampton, who says she would not purchase the service.

But there were some Tyler Residents who like the idea.

“If you’re worrying about your package getting taken from your front porch and not having information about that,” said Bailey Baxter.

The camera communicates with the door lock through Wi-Fi. When the delivery person arrives using an app it sends a request to the homeowner’s Amazon Cloud.

If it checks out, the cloud grants permission and the camera starts recording. The delivery person then gets a prompt on their app, swipes the screen, and they are let in.

“I think I can kind of trust it because of the camera,” said Baxter. She said she doesn’t like having her package left on the front porch.

The door relocks and customers are notified the delivery has arrived along with a short video.

The group of Tyler residents that KLTV spoke to, all agreed that a majority of U.S. consumers would probably use it.

“I think it would be good in the holiday season but there will be some skeptics, but I think it will be a good seller,” said Baxter.

Amazon Key will be available starting next month in 37-cities across the U.S. at first.

Those kits start at $250, and a Prime membership costs $99 a year.

