Card skimmer located at gas station in Smith County

A card skimmer was located at a convenience store in Smith County, Wednesday.

Detectives with the Smith County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Division- White Collar Crimes Unit located a credit card skimming device on a gas pump located in the16,000 block of State Highway 64 East in the Chapel Hill area of Smith County.

These devices illegally capture credit card information from individuals that use the gas pump. The card information is then used by the thieves to make fraudulent purchases. According to Sgt. Darrell Coslin, detectives believe that this is part of a large criminal operation targeting a large area.

Detectives ask that if anyone observes fraudulent charges on their bank statements or credit card statements, that they contact their local law enforcement agency as soon as possible.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.