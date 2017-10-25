Grassfire in Henderson County contained, still burning

At least 10 different fire departments have responded to a large grass fire in Henderson County.

Wednesday afternoon multiple crews responded to a large grass fire on County Road 3501, off of FM 1803, according to the Murchison Volunteer Fire Department.

An official with the department said units with Murchison, Brownsboro, North 19, South Van Zandt, Gun Barrel City, Payne Springs, Edom, Eustace, Coffee City, Westside VFD, and Berryville are all responding.

No injuries have been reported.

Murchison VFD said the fire is contained but is still burning.

