Gregg County sheriff releases audio recording of aggravated robbery in Kilgore

The Gregg County Sheriff's Office is looking for suspects in an aggravated robbery, and they have released an audio recording of the robbery, which occurred in Kilgore last weekend.

The sheriff says the robbery occurred on Sunday, October 22, at about 4:15 a.m. at the EZ Mart located at 6420 Hwy 135.

The two suspects are described as thin males wearing dark clothing. Both had their faces concealed. The race of neither man is known.



The sheriff asks that anyone who has any information about the pictured car or the person who may drive it, please contact Investigator Matt Aloford at 903-236-8454. Or, if you prefer to remain anonymous, call Gregg County CrimeStoppers at 309-236-7867 or greggcountycrimestoppers.org. Refer to case #03A-006-17.



