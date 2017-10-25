Tyler crews responding to fire at mechanic shop

Officials are responding to a fire at Duran's Auto Repair mechanic shop in Tyler.

About 3 p.m., smoke was visible across Tyler. According to an official with the Tyler Fire Department, the fire is near the intersection of Commerce and Line street in the 800 block.

Captain Brandon Davis with the Tyler Fire Marshal's Office says that a couple of people were inside the building at the time of the fire and were working on a vehicle. The mechanics told officials that some sparks from a vehicle may have caught some insulation on the inside walls on fire. The Tyler Fire Marshal's Office will investigate the exact cause of the fire.

A neighbor that lives directly next door to the auto shop says he heard explosions coming from the building. He went outside and saw flames shooting out of the bays.

KLTV 7 reporter Doug Murray is on the scene right now. He says the far right bay of the building is completely singed. The fire is almost completely out at this time.

Six Tyler fire engines responded to the scene and quickly put out the flames.

Several cars in front of the building are damaged. At least one is completely totaled.

